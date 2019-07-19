Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but grab a light jacket
SPOKANE, Wash. - It will be a calmer, but cooler day on Friday.
We will start out the day in the 40s - near record low temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s, which is more than 10 degrees below average.
There is warmer weather ahead for the weekend.
