Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but grab a light jacket

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 08:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 08:20 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - It will be a calmer, but cooler day on Friday.

We will start out the day in the 40s - near record low temperatures. Highs will be in the lower 70s, which is more than 10 degrees below average.

There is warmer weather ahead for the weekend.


