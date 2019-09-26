Time to break out the heater, it's getting COLD
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a beautiful Wednesday across the Inland Northwest, clouds will increase Wednesday night with a chance of showers and windy conditions for Thursday morning.
Clouds will clear Thursday afternoon, and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s, but not for long. A deep upper level low will drop into the area starting Friday with rain and high mountain snow.
A strong cold front early Saturday morning will pick up the winds and drop highs into the 40s with a mix of rain and snow.
Many locations will have a high likelihood of sub-freezing morning temperatures Monday morning and again on Tuesday morning.
