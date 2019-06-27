BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through Wednesday night

Weather

Thunderstorms to continue through the night

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:23 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 10:23 PM PDT

Thunderstorms to continue through the night

SPOKANE, Wash. - Don't be surprised if you get rumbled awake late Wednesday as thunderstorms continue to move through the area.

The isolated overnight storms will not be as strong as the thunderstorms of Wednesday afternoon, but you still might want to take down your patio umbrella.

There is still a chance of showers in the forecast for Thursday, but the thunderstorms will mainly be found over the mountains.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS