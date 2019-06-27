Thunderstorms to continue through the night
SPOKANE, Wash. - Don't be surprised if you get rumbled awake late Wednesday as thunderstorms continue to move through the area.
The isolated overnight storms will not be as strong as the thunderstorms of Wednesday afternoon, but you still might want to take down your patio umbrella.
There is still a chance of showers in the forecast for Thursday, but the thunderstorms will mainly be found over the mountains.
WEATHER HEADLINES
