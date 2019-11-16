Weather

This gloomy weather is your excuse to stay in and watch Netflix

By:

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 08:33 PM PST

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:46 PM PST

Your excuse to stay in and watch Netflix this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Friday's rain has come to an end, but the low clouds and fog will keep things damp and dark for Saturday. High temperatures will top out in the 40s.

Another system moves through Sunday morning bringing a chance of rain and breezy conditions. Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s, which is about 10 degrees above average.  

A more vigorous system arrives Monday night into Tuesday with a round of rain and mountain snow, followed by much cooler and drier weather for the second half of the week.


