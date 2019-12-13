Things will dry out after a very wet, windy night

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Drying out for a VERY wet, windy night Drying out for a VERY wet, windy night

SPOKANE, Wash. - After Thursday night's soaking rains, only mountain snows and a few hit or miss rain or snow showers in the valleys remain for Friday.

We will start the day down around freezing, so you might encounter a few slick spots on your morning walk or drive, however, you'll more likely be dodging puddles from the rain and melting snow.

Highs on Friday will warm into the upper 30s.

We will be cooling down for the weekend, and it should be amazing weather to go ski through all of that fantastic snow in the mountains.