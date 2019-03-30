Weather

The weekend weather you've been waiting for!

Enjoy it while it lasts...



Posted: Mar 29, 2019



Spring fever is beginning to run rampant in the Inland Northwest, and the weather is going to cooperate with sufferers who need to get outside this weekend. 

Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry and relatively warm with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.  That's just a little above average.  We will be in and out of the clouds: at times more clouds than sun, and at times vice versa. 

Enjoy, because the rain showers return next week.


