The rain will wrap up this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you woke up to a little light rain at your house, it won't last long.
Expect dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies Saturday afternoon and evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s.
It will be warmer and sunnier for Sunday!
