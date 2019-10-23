The pumpkin spice weather you've been waiting for

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A long overdue dose of sunny, seasonable weather is in the forecast!

Fans of fall weather will appreciate a ridge of high pressure building in for dry conditions, blue skies, and temperatures in the 50s through the rest of the work week.

If you have leaves to rake, wait until the weekend! Gusty winds Friday evening will shake many more leaves from the trees as cooler, but continued sunny weather takes over for the rest of the 7-day forecast.