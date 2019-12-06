Weather

The low clouds and fog will lead us into a dreary weekend

By:

Posted: Dec 05, 2019 09:04 PM PST

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 10:41 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - These are dark days in the Inland Northwest! Friday will be another day of low clouds and fog.

Temperatures will start out right about freezing, so you might hit a slick spot or two if you're out and about early.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 40s, which is definitely above average.

Valley rain and mountain snow is on the way for late Friday night and Saturday.

Drier weather is expected Monday and Tuesday followed by possible rain or snow Wednesday and Thursday.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS