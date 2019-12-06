The low clouds and fog will lead us into a dreary weekend

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - These are dark days in the Inland Northwest! Friday will be another day of low clouds and fog.

Temperatures will start out right about freezing, so you might hit a slick spot or two if you're out and about early.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 40s, which is definitely above average.

Valley rain and mountain snow is on the way for late Friday night and Saturday.

Drier weather is expected Monday and Tuesday followed by possible rain or snow Wednesday and Thursday.