Temperatures this work week are feeling hot, hot, hot

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 05:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:52 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Sunday! A very mild day throughout the region. Spokane had near-average temperatures, along with a slight breeze in most areas.

Today marks the beginning of our warming trend this week. Highs will continue to climb into the 80s and 90s towards mid-week.

Monday - the beginning of our work week - will be sunny and dry, with temperatures in the upper 70s. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring 80s into the forecast. 

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day this week. Many areas can expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Overall, conditions will be dry, and we'll have minimal cloud cover this week.

Tonight's low temperature in Spokane will be in the upper 40s.

HEAT SAFETY

  • Stay hydrated - drink a lot of water
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Limit time outside
  • NEVER leave any pets or children in the car for any amount of time
  • Bring pets indoors or under shade, and make sure their water bowl is full

