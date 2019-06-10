Temperatures this work week are feeling hot, hot, hot

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Sunday! A very mild day throughout the region. Spokane had near-average temperatures, along with a slight breeze in most areas.

Today marks the beginning of our warming trend this week. Highs will continue to climb into the 80s and 90s towards mid-week.

Monday - the beginning of our work week - will be sunny and dry, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring 80s into the forecast.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day this week. Many areas can expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Overall, conditions will be dry, and we'll have minimal cloud cover this week.

Tonight's low temperature in Spokane will be in the upper 40s.

HEAT SAFETY

Stay hydrated - drink a lot of water

Wear sunscreen

Limit time outside

NEVER leave any pets or children in the car for any amount of time

Bring pets indoors or under shade, and make sure their water bowl is full

