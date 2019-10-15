Weather

Sunshine to start with clouds and showers north later

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 09:16 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 09:16 AM PDT

Sunshine to start with clouds and showers north later
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Sunshine to start with clouds and showers north later

Sunshine to start with clouds and showers north later

Sunshine to start with clouds and showers North later. Cloudy overnight with breezy and cloudy for Wednesday. Thursday and Friday cooler with scattered rain showers and windy.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS