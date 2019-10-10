Weather

Sunshine during the day and clear at night

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 07:41 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 07:41 AM PDT

Sunshine during the day and clear at night
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Sunshine during the day and clear at night

Sunshine during the day and clear at night

Clear & cold: That's the name of the game on Thursday.

We're headed for a high of 48 degrees in Spokane, with sunshine during the day and a clear sky at night.

Overnight lows will dip into the 20s until the weekend, then slowly warm to the 30s. 

It should be 50s and cloudy during your weekend plans! 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS