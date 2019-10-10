Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Sunshine during the day and clear at night Sunshine during the day and clear at night

Clear & cold: That's the name of the game on Thursday.

We're headed for a high of 48 degrees in Spokane, with sunshine during the day and a clear sky at night.

Overnight lows will dip into the 20s until the weekend, then slowly warm to the 30s.

It should be 50s and cloudy during your weekend plans!