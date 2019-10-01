Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Sunshine and cooler temperatures today and tomorrow Sunshine and cooler temperatures today and tomorrow

Sunshine and cool temps today and Wednesday. A freeze warning in effect until 10am today.

Thursday and into the weekend will slowly warm with about a 20% of showers. Mainly in the mountains.

Today low 50's warming into the low to mid 60's next week.