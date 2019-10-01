Sunshine and cooler temperatures today and tomorrow
Sunshine and cool temps today and Wednesday. A freeze warning in effect until 10am today.
Thursday and into the weekend will slowly warm with about a 20% of showers. Mainly in the mountains.
Today low 50's warming into the low to mid 60's next week.
