Weather

Sunshine and a few clouds today with mild temperatures

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 08:03 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 08:03 AM PDT

Sunshine and a few clouds today with mild temperatures
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Sunshine and a few clouds today with mild temperatures

Sunshine and a few clouds today with mild temperatures

Sunshine and a few clouds today and Tuesday with mild temps. Wednesday we see the next system move in, cooler, showers and breezy. Rain and winds on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS