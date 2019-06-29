Sunny skies and warm weather in time for Hoopfest weekend!
SPOKANE, Wash. - A slight chance of showers tonight should give way to a sunny and dry start to Hoopfest 2019.
Saturday will be slightly cooler than Sunday, with a high temperature of 77. We’ll warm right up into the 80’s for the rest of the work week and the 4th of July.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- What's for breakfast this weekend? Sunshine with a side of hoops
- Boat breaks free from Coeur d'Alene dock amid strong winds
- Storm wreaks havoc across Grant County
- Sunny skies and warm weather in time for Hoopfest weekend!
- Any rainfall could cause Missouri River to flood lower basin region
- Scientists: Alaska's warming ocean puts food, jobs at risk