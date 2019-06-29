Weather

Sunny skies and warm weather in time for Hoopfest weekend!

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 08:49 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 08:49 PM PDT

Sunny skies and warm weather in time for Hoopfest weekend!

SPOKANE, Wash. - A slight chance of showers tonight should give way to a sunny and dry start to Hoopfest 2019.

Saturday will be slightly cooler than Sunday, with a high temperature of 77. We’ll warm right up into the 80’s for the rest of the work week and the 4th of July. 


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS