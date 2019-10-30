Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Sunny and cold today with some clouds Sunny and cold today with some clouds

You'll be seeing your breath once again this morning. As you leave the house, temperatures will be in the teens to low-20s.

We're expecting more sunny skies Wednesday with a high temperature of about 37 degrees. That's still much below average but slightly warmer than Tuesday.

Trick-or-treaters should be prepared to bundle up! Thursday night's forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid-30s, but dry conditions.

The rest of the week we will see a warming trend, reaching 48 degrees Saturday. Overnight lows will still reach down to the 20s.