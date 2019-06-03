Weather

Sunny and breezy for your Monday

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:13 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 07:28 AM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - Warm conditions will continue Monday with sunshine and a high of 80, however we're also expecting to see some gusty winds. 

It'll be mid-60s when you leave the house, 76 and breezy at lunch and 80 degrees on your way home. 

After today we'll begin a cool down that will take us to mid-60s and cloudy for the weekend. 

