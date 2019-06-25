Summer is off to cool start and similar weather will be seen throughout the week

SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer has gotten off to a cool and showery start, and there's more of that in the 7-day forecast.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest, driest day this week with temperatures in the mid 70s for highs, light winds and a mix of sun and clouds.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Wednesday, and temperatures will drop below average again for the end of the work week.

Right now, it looks like we will dry out and start warming up again just in time for Hoopfest weekend.

