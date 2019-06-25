Weather

Summer is off to cool start and similar weather will be seen throughout the week

By:

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 07:21 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 07:21 PM PDT

Summer is off to cool start and similar weather will be seen throughout the week

SPOKANE, Wash. - Summer has gotten off to a cool and showery start, and there's more of that in the 7-day forecast.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest, driest day this week with temperatures in the mid 70s for highs, light winds and a mix of sun and clouds.  

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Wednesday, and temperatures will drop below average again for the end of the work week.

Right now, it looks like we will dry out and start warming up again just in time for Hoopfest weekend.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS