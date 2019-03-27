Spring sunshine and showers for Wednesday

Sunshine will greet you Wednesday morning, but it will be a crisp start to the day.

Temperatures will drop below freezing in most locations. The clouds will start sneaking in from the south through Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and 60s, which is a little above average.

Expect rain showers to develop south of the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area by early evening and move north across the rest of the Inland Northwest late Wednesday night.