Weather

Spokane expecting near record-breaking heat Thursday

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 05:08 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 07:39 AM PDT

Spokane expecting near record-breaking heat Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane will see near-record high temperatures Thursday. 

The record high for June 13 at the Spokane International Airport is 91 degrees, set way back in 1932. Thursday's expected high of 90 will challenge the decades-old record.  

There will be some gusty winds from the south to help cool you down this afternoon. 

Friday will be a bit cooler with mid 80s expected.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS