Weather

Some warm weather for your weekend

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 09:09 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 09:09 PM PDT

Some warm weather for your weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. - Expect a weak cold front that will bring cooler temperatures this weekend, but not by much.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Sunday and Monday. It will only get warmer from there next week.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS