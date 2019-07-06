Some warm weather for your weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. - Expect a weak cold front that will bring cooler temperatures this weekend, but not by much.
Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s for Sunday and Monday. It will only get warmer from there next week.
