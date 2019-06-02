Slather on the SPF, more sunshine and warm temps tomorrow
SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Saturday! It's another warm day around the region. Tomorrow will feel similar. Temperatures will stay in the 80s in Spokane until the beginning of the work week, which will bring changes.
Thunderstorms are possible this evening, mainly for the Idaho panhandle. Bringing the chance for wet weather, hail, and lightning.
We'll see a cooling trend next week. As the work week progresses, we'll see highs decrease from the 80s, to 70s, down to 60s during the weekend. Lows will stay around the 50s.
