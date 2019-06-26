Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through Wednesday night

National Weather Service Spokane A severe thunderstorm watch is in place through 8 p.m Wednesday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Washington, Idaho and Oregon through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Services said areas in southeastern Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle carry the greatest risk. Additional impacts from winds and heavy rains are possible in other locations.

Some storms could produce damaging winds and large hail.

Be prepared for strong thunderstorms today (possibly a few severe)! Storms will be capable of producing wind gusts in excess of 40 MPH, hail, frequent lightning, and torrential rain. This model run from HRRR showing a very active late afternoon and evening. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/Xksfq2lIk8 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) June 26, 2019

The NWS Spokane radar is currently down for maintenance and will remain down through Wednesday’s storms.

If you would like to report activity during the storm, the NWS would appreciate your storm report. You can submit a storm report through social media, via the mPING app or at weather.gov/Spokane.

KXLY Meteorologists Mark Peterson and Kris Crocker said storms are likely to continue through Thursday, with warmer, drier weather moving in ahead of Hoopfest.

