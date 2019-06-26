BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect through Wednesday night

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:49 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Washington, Idaho and Oregon through 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

The National Weather Services said areas in southeastern Washington and the lower Idaho Panhandle carry the greatest risk. Additional impacts from winds and heavy rains are possible in other locations. 

Some storms could produce damaging winds and large hail. 

 

 

The NWS Spokane radar is currently down for maintenance and will remain down through Wednesday’s storms. 

If you would like to report activity during the storm, the NWS would appreciate your storm report. You can submit a storm report through social media, via the mPING app or at weather.gov/Spokane. 

KXLY Meteorologists Mark Peterson and Kris Crocker said storms are likely to continue through Thursday, with warmer, drier weather moving in ahead of Hoopfest. 

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS