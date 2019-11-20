Rare November sunshine will come out, tomorrow!
SPOKANE, Wash. - The clouds and showers of Tuesday are gradually decreasing, and the gloom will be long gone by Wednesday morning.
Expect sunny skies for Wednesday! Northeasterly winds will keep the fog away.
Temperatures will start out down around freezing, and there might be some isolated slick spots on wet roads that freeze, but they won't last for long as we warm into the mid 40s.
Expect sunshine for the next three to four days.
The chance of rain or snow moves in Sunday into Monday.
