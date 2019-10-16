Rain, rain is on the way

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Big changes are on the way Big changes are on the way

SPOKANE, Wash. - The start of a very wet and active weather pattern is on the way for Wednesday evening.

After a dry day Wednesday, the first of several rounds of rain, mountain snow and breezy winds will arrive in the evening.

Temperatures will remain around average for the rest of the work week, topping out in the 50s and 60s.

There's cooler, continued wet weather ahead for the weekend.