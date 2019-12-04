Prepare for a rain-filled Wednesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. This December is looking rather unwintry This December is looking rather unwintry

SPOKANE, Wash. - A light wintery mix of precipitation is possible across the Spokane area late tonight into Wednesday morning.

It won't amount to much, but could create some slick roads and sidewalks.

As we warm into the 40s during the day, expect any precipitation to turn to light rain.

The chance of valley rain and mountain snow continues in our forecast for Thursday and Saturday.

Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend.