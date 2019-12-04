Prepare for a rain-filled Wednesday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A light wintery mix of precipitation is possible across the Spokane area late tonight into Wednesday morning.
It won't amount to much, but could create some slick roads and sidewalks.
As we warm into the 40s during the day, expect any precipitation to turn to light rain.
The chance of valley rain and mountain snow continues in our forecast for Thursday and Saturday.
Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- PG&E's failure to maintain transmission tower led to deadly Camp Fire
- 15 killed, dozens injured in Sudan factory fire, union says
- Morning chances of snow showers
- School delays for Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Scattered snow showers possible Tuesday, watch out for slick roads!
- New England faces snowy commute as storm lingers