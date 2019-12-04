Weather

Prepare for a rain-filled Wednesday

By:

Posted: Dec 03, 2019 08:58 PM PST

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 08:58 PM PST

This December is looking rather unwintry
SPOKANE, Wash. - A light wintery mix of precipitation is possible across the Spokane area late tonight into Wednesday morning.

It won't amount to much, but could create some slick roads and sidewalks.

As we warm into the 40s during the day, expect any precipitation to turn to light rain.

The chance of valley rain and mountain snow continues in our forecast for Thursday and Saturday.

Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend.


