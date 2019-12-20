Weather

Out with the snow and in with the rain!

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 05:49 AM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 07:43 AM PST

Out with the snow and in with the rain!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Friday! We have a big travel weekend ahead of us.

Our area is done with snow, for the most part. Mountains can still expect some snowfall for today. All throughout the state of Washington we can expect rainfall. Some areas in western Washington are keeping an eye on some rivers for flood risk.

If you are traveling today, check in constantly with road conditions for any restrictions or delays, especially for driving over mountain passes.

Temperatures are much warmer today than yesterday. Afternoon highs in Spokane will be in the upper 40s, this is above average. Tonight, we'll see temperatures in the upper 30s. 

Gusty wind conditions today! Up to 40 mph wind gusts in some parts of the region, and speeds around 20-30 mph this afternoon. 

Travel safely, and have a great day! 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS