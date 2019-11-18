November gloom continues: Foggy this morning with more rain on the way

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

It seems like we've been stuck in November gloom for the past week or so, and that's not changing anytime soon.

Monday's forecast calls for above average temperatures with more fog, clouds and rain showers in the evening. The wet weather will arrive around dinnertime Monday and last into Tuesday.

We should dry out Wednesday and stay dry into the weekend, with some cooler temperatures expected.