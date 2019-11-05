Weather

Normal to above average temps with scattered showers possible

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 08:03 AM PST

Morning forecast for November 5

Normal to above average temps with just a scattered shower possible Thursday into Friday, mainly mountains. Mostly Sunny and 52 today and upper 40's Wednesday and Thursday.

