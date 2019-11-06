Weather

Nice start to November: Sunny and dry weather continues

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 05:23 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - This week's weather will continue to be fairly mild, with sun, clouds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. 

We'll see some more clouds come in for the weekend, though it should stay dry. 

Overnight temperatures continue to hover around freezing or just below. 

