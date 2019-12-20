Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Morning Weather Forecast for December 20, 2019 Morning Weather Forecast for December 20, 2019

Happy Friday! We have a big travel weekend ahead of us.

Our area is done with snow, for the most part. Mountains can still expect some snowfall for today. All throughout the state of Washington we can expect rainfall. Some areas in western Washington are keeping an eye on some rivers for flood risk.

If you are traveling today, check in constantly with road conditions for any restrictions or delays, especially for driving over mountain passes.

Temperatures are much warmer today than yesterday. Afternoon highs in Spokane will be in the upper 40s, this is above average. Tonight, we'll see temperatures in the upper 30s.

Gusty wind conditions today! Up to 40 mph wind gusts in some parts of the region, and speeds around 20-30 mph this afternoon.

Travel safely, and have a great day!