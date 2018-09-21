Morning forecast for September

Good morning,

Cloudy and 71 today with some sun breaks and scattered showers in the mountains of North Idaho. Tonight cloudy and 50 tomorrow mostly cloudy a chance of some showers in our area gusty Southwest winds to 30 miles an hour. Sunday partly cloudy and 65 also the first day of fall.

The first week of fall will feel like summer highs can be in the low 70s. Overnight lows into the mid-40s looking for sunshine each day.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.