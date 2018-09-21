Weather

Morning forecast for September

Morning forecast for September 21

Cloudy and 71 today with some sun breaks and scattered showers in the mountains of North Idaho. Tonight cloudy and 50 tomorrow mostly cloudy a chance of some showers in our area gusty Southwest winds to 30 miles an hour. Sunday partly cloudy and 65 also the first day of fall.

The first week of fall will feel like summer highs can be in the low 70s. Overnight lows into the mid-40s looking for sunshine each day.

