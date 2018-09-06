Morning Forecast for September 6

Good morning,

Mostly sunny and warmer with periods of light smoke today and a high of 86. Tonight mostly clear with an overnight low 58 and were expecting mid-80s on Friday sunny and breezy into the afternoon.

The weekend is can be cooler were you see breezy conditions with gusty 25 on Saturday highs into the mid-70s. Next week it is cooler yet partly cloudy with a chance of some my scattered showers on Monday 72 an increased chance of showers for Tuesday highs 68 Wednesday in the upper 60s as well with overnight lows falling into the mid-upper 40s.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.