Morning Forecast for September 24
Good morning,
Sunshine and 68 for the high today with West winds 5 to 10 miles an hour mostly clear and cold tonight down to 41.
Tuesday Wednesday low 70s and sunshine. Looking nice. Thursday the heat of the week partly sunny and 74° overnight lows warming into the upper 40s. Friday it's can be cloudy breezy cooler was 66 for the high low 60 Saturday and Sunday cloudy with a chance of showers.
Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Taiwan on guard as Trami builds to super typhoon strength
- Coal ash likely entering North Carolina river, environmentalists say
- Largest wildfire in California history is finally contained
- Trump sends Carson to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria anniversary
- Puerto Rico gov: No doubt nearly 3,000 died due to Maria
- Carolinas still menaced by floodwaters