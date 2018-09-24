Morning Forecast for September 24

Good morning,

Sunshine and 68 for the high today with West winds 5 to 10 miles an hour mostly clear and cold tonight down to 41.

Tuesday Wednesday low 70s and sunshine. Looking nice. Thursday the heat of the week partly sunny and 74° overnight lows warming into the upper 40s. Friday it's can be cloudy breezy cooler was 66 for the high low 60 Saturday and Sunday cloudy with a chance of showers.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.