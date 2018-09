Morning Forecast for September 20

A COOL DAY AHEAD. THE HIGH TODAY WILL ONLY BE AROUND 66°.

EXPECT A PARTLY CLOUDY MORNING, AND MORE CLOUDS MOVING IN LATER TODAY FOR A CLOUDY EVENING.

THERE IS A CHANCE OF SEEING SOME SHOWER ACTIVITY. BUT MAINLY INTO NORTHERN IDAHO, NORTH OF SANDPOINT. COULD SEE A STRAY THUNDERSTORM AS WELL.

TOMORROW WILL BE A BIT WARMER, AT 71°.

THE COLUMBIA BASIN WILL START TO SEE MID AND HIGH LEVEL CLOUDS MOVING IN, AS WELL AS MOUNTAIN SHOWERS.

OVERNIGHT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY IS OUR FIRST CHANCE OF SEEING SOME SHOWERS IN THE SPOKANE AREA.

THE WEEKEND WILL BE IN THE MID TO UPPER 60s.

SUNDAY SEES ANOTHER CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

WE'LL SEE THINGS DRY OUT FOR THE WORK WEEK.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY WILL BE IN THE UPPER 60s TO LOWER 70s WITH SUNNY CONDITIONS.