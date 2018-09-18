Morning forecast for September 18
Good morning,
Sunny and 70 today with light winds should be almost perfect. Tonight mostly clear and cool temperatures down to 44 and tomorrow. Another 70° day, and partly cloudy.
Thursday Friday Saturday the last day of summer will have temperatures into the mid-60s cloudy with possible showers and about a 20% chance. For the first day of fall mostly cloudy and 65 by Monday cloudy. A good chance of showers and cooler with a high of 63 overnight lows remain into the mid-to upper 40s.
Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.
