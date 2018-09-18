Weather

Morning forecast for September 18

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 07:50 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 07:50 AM PDT

Morning forecast for September 18

Good morning,

Sunny and 70 today with light winds should be almost perfect. Tonight mostly clear and cool temperatures down to 44 and tomorrow. Another 70° day, and partly cloudy.

Thursday Friday Saturday the last day of summer will have temperatures into the mid-60s cloudy with possible showers and about a 20% chance. For the first day of fall mostly cloudy and 65 by Monday cloudy. A good chance of showers and cooler with a high of 63 overnight lows remain into the mid-to upper 40s.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS