Morning Forecast for September 17
Good morning!
Current temperatures 41.
Nationally, the remnants of Florence continuing.
That huge low continues, going to push its way into New England.
For the PNW, it's going to be nice.
70 today, 63 in the Tri-cities.
Next 7 days, it's going to be pleasant.
Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.
