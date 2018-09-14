Morning Forecast for September 14

Good morning,

Mostly sunny and a high of 70 today, with light South winds mostly cloudy and cool Tonight and 46... Saturday 70 again with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday rain showers and 65 is cooler than today. Also cool on Monday and 66 with partly cloudy sky. We should see more sunshine Tuesday Wednesday with highs near 70 overnight lows into the low to mid 40s.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.