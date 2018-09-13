Morning Forecast for September 13

Good morning,

Cloudy with isolated showers early clearing later on today 66 with gusty Southwest winds. Tonight mostly clear, cool 45 and will see winds diminish.

Friday 70 and partly cloudy will see another round of showers come in this weekend Saturday night into Sunday with highs into the mid-upper 60s by Monday partly cloudy and 65. Tuesday Wednesday look and be pretty good. Sunshine and highs around 70.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.