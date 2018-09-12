Weather

Morning Forecast for September 12

Sep 12, 2018

Good morning,

Cloudy and isolated showers and continued cool with highs of 65 today 45. Tonight and 65 again on Thursday. Thursday afternoon some gusty winds are expected.

Friday near 70 and partly cloudy with cloudy and showers over the weekend. Temperatures into the mid-60s. Beginning and next week expecting more sunshine and a slight warming trend.

