Morning Forecast for September 11

Good morning,

Cloudy and isolated mountain showers today with a high of 65. That's 10° below average. Southwest winds to 15, so lighter than yesterday. Mostly cloudy and 46. Tonight was South winds expected.

Mid 60s expected Wednesday and Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions isolated and scattered showers for Friday dryer partly cloudy and 67. Tempertures near 70 per Saturday and Sunday with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

