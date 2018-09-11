Weather

Morning Forecast for September 11

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 08:21 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 08:21 AM PDT

Morning Forecast for September 11

Good morning,

Cloudy and isolated mountain showers today with a high of 65. That's 10° below average. Southwest winds to 15, so lighter than yesterday. Mostly cloudy and 46. Tonight was South winds expected.

Mid 60s expected Wednesday and Thursday with mostly cloudy conditions isolated and scattered showers for Friday dryer partly cloudy and 67. Tempertures  near 70 per Saturday and Sunday with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.

 

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Be the first to know with the KXLY news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS