Morning Forecast for September 10

Good morning,

Mostly cloudy and cooler not only for today. But this week were you see some isolated showers today through Wednesday, 70 for high today, tonight 48 with gusty Southwest winds.

Tuesday Wednesday into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy conditions again those isolated showers Thursday Friday upper 60s and partly cloudy. The weekend looks better Saturday 70, 74 on Sunday and mostly sunny.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest!