Wind advisory beginning at 4 a.m.

21 for the overnight low.

It's windy now, but will get windier in the afternoon.

Later on this afternoon, we start to see snow shower potential.

If you come into any type of moisture, it could be freezing so slow down.

Highs into the mid-30s.