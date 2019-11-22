BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Morning Forecast for November 22

By:

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 09:01 AM PST

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:01 AM PST

Morning forecast for November 22
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Morning forecast for November 22

Morning forecast for November 22

Morning fog some freezing to bridge decks and roads then Sunshine. Clouds move in for Saturday and Sunday with Mountain snow possible.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS