Weather

Morning forecast for November 18

By:

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 07:49 AM PST

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 07:49 AM PST

Morning forecast for November 18
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Morning forecast for November 18

Morning forecast for November 18

Clouds and mild today with the highs near 50 degrees. Rain moves in tonight and into Tuesday with still above average temps. Drier and cooler as High pressure moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine and mild.

 

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS