Morning forecast for November 18
Clouds and mild today with the highs near 50 degrees. Rain moves in tonight and into Tuesday with still above average temps. Drier and cooler as High pressure moves in Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine and mild.
Rain, rain, go away! We're in store for more wet and cold weather
November gloom continues: Foggy this morning with more rain on the way
