Morning forecast for November 14
Happy Thursday! You're waking up to another chilly, foggy morning in the Inland Northwest.
The patchy fog will stick around for this morning's commute, so be cautious on your way to work. And make sure your lights are on!
Later on we'll have clouds and temperatures in the mid-40s, which is a little above average for this time of year.
There is a chance of rain showers tomorrow afternoon, so be prepared for that if you have any fun plans to kick off your weekend.
Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.
Previous Story
Another foggy morning, be careful on your way to work
Getty Images via CNN
Next Story
FEMA nominee says he doesn't know what causes climate change
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another foggy morning, be careful on your way to work
- FEMA nominee says he doesn't know what causes climate change
- Cows swept away during Hurricane Dorian found alive on island
- Venice hit by worst flooding in 50 years
- This Arctic blast is in its final day. But the cold isn't over quite yet
- Another gray day is on the way