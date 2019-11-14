Weather

Morning forecast for November 14

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 08:42 AM PST

Happy Thursday! You're waking up to another chilly, foggy morning in the Inland Northwest. 

The patchy fog will stick around for this morning's commute, so be cautious on your way to work. And make sure your lights are on! 

Later on we'll have clouds and temperatures in the mid-40s, which is a little above average for this time of year. 

There is a chance of rain showers tomorrow afternoon, so be prepared for that if you have any fun plans to kick off your weekend. 

