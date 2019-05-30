Weather

Morning forecast for May 30

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 08:02 AM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 08:04 AM PDT

Morning forecast for May 30
 Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Morning forecast for May 30

Morning forecast for May 30

KXLY4's Mark Peterson has your morning forecast for Thursday, May 30.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

WEATHER HEADLINES

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS