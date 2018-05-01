Morning Forecast for May 1

Weather

Posted: May 01, 2018

Updated: May 01, 2018 08:02 AM PDT

Good Morning.

40% chance of showers and isolated thundershowers in our area today with a high of 60 overnight skies clear winds calm down looks really nice. Temperatures into the mid-40s.

Wednesday we warm to 68° overnight lows remain into the mid-40s will see Thursday and Friday into the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Low 70s as well. Bloomsday a high of 73 with an overnight low of 48° beginning of the race looks to be pretty mild.

