Morning Forecast for May 1
Good Morning.
40% chance of showers and isolated thundershowers in our area today with a high of 60 overnight skies clear winds calm down looks really nice. Temperatures into the mid-40s.
Wednesday we warm to 68° overnight lows remain into the mid-40s will see Thursday and Friday into the low 70s Saturday and Sunday. Low 70s as well. Bloomsday a high of 73 with an overnight low of 48° beginning of the race looks to be pretty mild.
Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.
