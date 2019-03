Good morning,

Showers are pushing North out of the area. The high today of 48 Windsor can be light. Tonight cloudy and 34 tomorrow mostly cloudy a few sun breaks and 53 for the high.

The weekend looks to be much better, mostly sunny on Saturday and a high of 60 overnight lows above freezing Sunday another 60° day with increased clouds look for cooler and showering weather Monday Tuesday with highs into the mid-50s.

Thanks for watching Good Morning Northwest.