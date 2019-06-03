Morning forecast for June 3
Warm conditions will continue Monday with sunshine and a high of 80, however we're also expecting to see some gusty winds.
It'll be mid-60s when you leave the house, 76 and breezy at lunch and 80 degrees on your way home.
After today we'll begin a cool down that will take us to mid-60s and cloudy for the weekend.
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Hold on to your hats, it's getting breezy out there
- Get ready for a hot weekend with blue skies and sunshine
- Light smoke, haze from Alberta fires will sit over the Inland Northwest on Friday
